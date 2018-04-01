$0.61 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (CMCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,023,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,537,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $158,702.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

