$0.79 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $526,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $782,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,332 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,190,000 after purchasing an additional 448,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,730,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 135,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $2,647.16, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

