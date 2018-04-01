$1.07 EPS Expected for Kellogg’s (K) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. Kellogg’s reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg’s will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg’s.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 70.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, insider Paul T. Norman sold 167,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $11,533,843.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $14,241,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,763 shares of company stock worth $42,787,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg’s by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Kellogg’s during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Kellogg’s has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,477.14, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Kellogg’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg’s Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

