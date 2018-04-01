$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH (PVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect PVH (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. PVH reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PVH.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a $156.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $148.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.84.

PVH stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.86. 559,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PVH has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,759.29, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $422,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,091 shares of company stock worth $2,382,742. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

