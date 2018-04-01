$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 538,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,708.72, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

