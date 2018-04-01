$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Dean Foods Co (DF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Dean Foods reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vertical Group raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Dean Foods by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.85, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

