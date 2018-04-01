Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for about 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,556,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,529. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $234.02 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

