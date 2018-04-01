Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays currently has a price objective on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.76 ($82.43).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €54.75 ($67.59) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a one year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

