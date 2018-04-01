$118.41 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $118.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $122.20 million. Franks International reported sales of $110.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $118.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.82 million to $519.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $654.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 target price on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Franks International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franks International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder Sharon M. Miller sold 687,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $3,985,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,136,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,361.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 300,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $1,956,971.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,591,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,949,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,230,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franks International (NYSE FI) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,478. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,284.49, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.31.

About Franks International

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

