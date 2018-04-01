13,031 Shares in Daktronics (DAKT) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Daktronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daktronics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Daktronics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 160,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daktronics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.82, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several analysts have commented on DAKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Daktronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/13031-shares-in-daktronics-dakt-acquired-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.