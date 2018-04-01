1337 1-Day Volume Reaches $55,600.00 (1337)

1337 (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. 1337 has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $55,600.00 worth of 1337 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1337 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last week, 1337 has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031216 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00073325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00430353 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

1337 Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2015. 1337’s total supply is 27,773,114,083 coins and its circulating supply is 24,970,760,968 coins. 1337’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The official website for 1337 is www.1337coin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

1337 Coin Trading

1337 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to buy 1337 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1337 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1337 using one of the exchanges listed above.

