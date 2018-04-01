$14.79 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post $14.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.11 million and the lowest is $14.47 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $14.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.92 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax (AJX) remained flat at $$13.30 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The firm has a market cap of $242.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.72. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 31.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 32.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/14-79-million-in-sales-expected-for-great-ajax-corp-ajx-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.