$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.69 million and the highest is $18.90 million. Viewray reported sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,160.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $15.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.63 million to $88.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $125.48 million to $159.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Viewray stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Viewray has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.47, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $24,217,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 669,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 638,854 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 411,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$15.50 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (VRAY) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/15-50-million-in-sales-expected-for-viewray-inc-vray-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.