$168.14 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $168.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.21 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $174.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $168.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $590.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $126.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 227,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,661. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,127.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.33.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Hal Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Wardinski acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,070. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is based in the Netherlands and operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 10 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

