16,959 Shares in Blucora (BCOR) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blucora by 15,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blucora by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,891,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $806,735.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,149.07, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.10. Blucora has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. Blucora had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

