Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Bloomin' Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Bloomin' Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

BLMN stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,256.41, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin' Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin' Brands Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bloomin' Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Bloomin' Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 195,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $4,687,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,124 shares of company stock valued at $11,263,021. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

