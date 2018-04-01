18,559 Shares in Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc – Class A declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

In other Liberty Global plc – Class A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $228,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,081.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global plc – Class A

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

