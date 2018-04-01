Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $455,915.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $494,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,175 shares of company stock worth $52,201,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $219.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,497. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $163.87 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56,182.12, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Anthem announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

