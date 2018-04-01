1st Source (SRCE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media stories about 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1st Source earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5134106255465 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,361.17, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.88%. analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director Allison N. Egidi sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $443,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,146.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services. It is engaged in commercial banking. 1st Source Bank (Bank), its banking subsidiary, offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients.

