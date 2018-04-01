-$2.76 EPS Expected for TESARO Inc (TSRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) to report ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TESARO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.34). TESARO reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TESARO will report full-year earnings of ($9.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.69) to ($7.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TESARO.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.96). TESARO had a negative return on equity of 126.44% and a negative net margin of 222.15%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSRO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TESARO from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.26.

In other TESARO news, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $99,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $98,912.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,647 shares in the company, valued at $638,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 334,913 shares of company stock valued at $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares valued at $760,526. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in TESARO by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TESARO by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESARO during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TESARO during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:TSRO traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 760,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.74. TESARO has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,117.79, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.40.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

