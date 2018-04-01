$225.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $225.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $203.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $225.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $983.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $958.28 million to $997.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Guggenheim set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 1,168,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,046. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,147.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 8,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after buying an additional 471,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,034,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after buying an additional 134,960 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,546,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 120,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 603,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

