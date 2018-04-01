$231.71 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) will report sales of $231.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.70 million and the highest is $243.72 million. Spark Energy posted sales of $168.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year sales of $231.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $807.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $871.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $879.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spark Energy.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ SPKE) traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 638,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,227. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.12%.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 966,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 159.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 37.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$231.71 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/231-71-million-in-sales-expected-for-spark-energy-inc-spke-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Energy (SPKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.