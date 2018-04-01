Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $209,000 in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,258,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 131,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $49,704.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

