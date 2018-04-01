Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. 7,282,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $89,651.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

