$29.59 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will post $29.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.70 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $29.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $129.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.50 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Cook purchased 5,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $48,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,842.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,265,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 173,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 705,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 171,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,598. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $250.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

