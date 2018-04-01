$295.94 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to post $295.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.59 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $374.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $295.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DO. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.92 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE DO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,011.76, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.25. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,428 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 525.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,884 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,669 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

