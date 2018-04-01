2GIVE (2GIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,162.00

2GIVE (CURRENCY:2GIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One 2GIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. 2GIVE has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3,162.00 worth of 2GIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2GIVE has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

2GIVE Coin Profile

2GIVE (CRYPTO:2GIVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2016. 2GIVE’s total supply is 519,365,621 coins. The official website for 2GIVE is 2give.info. The Reddit community for 2GIVE is /r/2GIVE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 2GIVE’s official Twitter account is @2GiveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “2GIVE is a charity and altruism driven project designed to recieve and make donations, tips and transactions. 2GIVE is a PoW/PoS hybrid, which means users can earn 5% interest on their holdings or mine with computational power and earn transaction fees as a reward. 2GIVE can also be used to produce GiftcCards within the wallet. “

2GIVE Coin Trading

2GIVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase 2GIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2GIVE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2GIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

