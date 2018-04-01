$3.14 Million in Sales Expected for Biolife Solutions (BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $3.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biolife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 million. Biolife Solutions reported sales of $2.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biolife Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.14 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $19.34 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biolife Solutions.

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Biolife Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Biolife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biolife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Biolife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $65,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,819.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,620 shares of company stock valued at $201,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Biolife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biolife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biolife Solutions by 901.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,324 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biolife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biolife Solutions by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Biolife Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 28,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,519. Biolife Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Biolife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death.

