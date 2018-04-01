$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,447 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,271,495.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,859.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $685,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,453 shares of company stock worth $33,517,643. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,959. The company has a market capitalization of $52,886.19, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/3-23-billion-in-sales-expected-for-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-this-quarter-updated.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.