$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. 1,319,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,153. The firm has a market cap of $39,593.77, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.38 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 491,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,251,808.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 694,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13,565.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,787,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,869,000 after buying an additional 1,774,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,764,000 after buying an additional 774,520 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 570,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after buying an additional 532,349 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 548,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after buying an additional 452,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,108,380,000 after buying an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

