$302.30 Million in Sales Expected for Westmoreland Coal (WLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) will announce $302.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westmoreland Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.60 million. Westmoreland Coal reported sales of $392.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westmoreland Coal.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ WLB) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 902,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,349. Westmoreland Coal has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 35.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 9.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westmoreland Coal by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westmoreland Coal in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company is an energy company. The Company operates through six segments: Coal-U.S., Coal-Canada, Coal-(WMLP), Power, Heritage and Corporate. The Coal-U.S. segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and New Mexico. The Coal-Canada segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

