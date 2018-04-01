31,200 Shares in Citigroup (C) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,216,000 after acquiring an additional 717,320 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,514,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173,479.45, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/31200-shares-in-citigroup-c-acquired-by-prime-capital-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.