Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Stock

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVNTA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVNTA stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $62.41.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $14.27. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a net margin of 5,360.87% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. research analysts forecast that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVNTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

