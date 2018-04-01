$378.22 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $378.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.10 million. Generac posted sales of $331.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $378.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.15 million. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.84 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $970,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,911 shares in the company, valued at $47,079,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,600. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Generac stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 224,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,771.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Generac has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/378-22-million-in-sales-expected-for-generac-holdings-inc-gnrc-this-quarter-updated.html.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.