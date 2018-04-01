$379.60 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report $379.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.68 million and the lowest is $378.51 million. Air Lease reported sales of $360.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $379.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 455,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,041. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4,416.37, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959,175 shares in the company, valued at $42,443,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 9,150 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $395,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 926,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,091,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,287. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/379-60-million-in-sales-expected-for-air-lease-corp-al-this-quarter.html.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.