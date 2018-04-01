$385.05 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities (CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $385.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.68 million. Century Communities reported sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $385.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $518.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.29 million.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Century Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Century Communities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 101,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities (CCS) traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 359,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,475. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $894.42, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

