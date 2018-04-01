$4.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) will report earnings per share of $4.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equinix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. Equinix reported earnings of $4.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinix will report full-year earnings of $20.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.65 to $24.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinix.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $517.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $519.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS upgraded Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.00.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.41, for a total value of $2,067,611.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $15,869,591. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Equinix by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $15.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,327. Equinix has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $495.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,824.30, a PE ratio of 134.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/4-94-earnings-per-share-expected-for-equinix-inc-eqix-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinix (EQIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.