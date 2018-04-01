$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $400,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $400,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $1.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.20 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,688. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

