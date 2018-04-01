45,782 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (REG) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $99,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $82,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,900.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,073.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

