4,731 Shares in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after buying an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 325,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 68.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.02, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $741,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,905,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,090 shares of company stock worth $2,201,927 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

