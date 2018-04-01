$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.17 billion to $30.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,795. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,068.27, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $251,835.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $297,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,184 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

