$520.01 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $520.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $497.90 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $473.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $520.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 139,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 851,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,311. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,313.45, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$520.01 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/520-01-million-in-sales-expected-for-carpenter-technology-co-crs-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.