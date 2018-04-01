Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 1,274.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorp by 2,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $10,362.18, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $211,799.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

