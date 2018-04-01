$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $6.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $25.38 million. Prothena posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,411.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $6.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $101.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.95 million to $203.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Prothena stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 602,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,411.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.79. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,528,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,223,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 205,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,005,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

