6,461 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Purchased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.13 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

