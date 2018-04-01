Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.52% of Corporate Capital Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Capital Trust news, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Builione bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,030 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:CCT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo started coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/659223-shares-in-corporate-capital-trust-inc-cct-purchased-by-raymond-james-associates-updated.html.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.