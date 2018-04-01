BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Comcast comprises 0.6% of BBT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,648.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. 32,542,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,439,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

