$805.99 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $805.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.41 million. Brinker International posted sales of $810.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $805.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.84 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 4.10%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.17. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,000.00. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $28,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

