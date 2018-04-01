Certified Advisory Corp Takes $175,000 Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. KeyCorp set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $200.39 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21. The firm has a market cap of $34,910.94, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

