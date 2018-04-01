8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 8Point3 Energy Partners earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.7809221282211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get 8Point3 Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:CAFD opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.92, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 28.84%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2802 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. 8Point3 Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

CAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/8point3-energy-partners-cafd-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

Receive News & Ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.